Elon Musk admits Twitter purchase was a poor financial decision

World+Biz

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 02:28 pm

Related News

Elon Musk admits Twitter purchase was a poor financial decision

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 02:28 pm
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

In an interview with Fox News, Elon Musk admitted that his Twitter purchase was a poor financial decision but maintained that "some things are priceless".

Musk's Twitter acquisition has not seen smooth sailing. So, when host Tucker Carlson asked if Twitter was worth the buy, Musk said, "It remains to be seen as to whether this was financially smart", reports NDTV. 

Musk acknowledged his recent $20 billion valuation of the site, he said, "Currently, it is not. We just revalued the company at less than half of the acquisition price".

He also added, "My timing was terrible for when the offer was made because it was right before advertising plummeted."

In the interview, he further explained by saying, "Yeah, so I must be a real genius here. My timing is amazing since I bought it for at least twice as much as it should have been bought for. But some things are priceless."

Musk added, "So whether I'm losing money or not, that is a secondary issue compared to ensuring the strength of democracy. And free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy."

Previously, in an interview with BBC, Musk had revealed that he was planning to sell the company once he finds the right person.

A document, filed by the company in a California showed Twitter Inc. had ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly-formed firm called X Corp, leading to further speculation about Musk's intention to sell the company. 

The document said that Twitter "no longer exists".

 

Top News

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

3h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

3h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

3h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

12m | TBS Today
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

5h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

5h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away