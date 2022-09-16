Elon Musk accuses Twitter of security lapses in court filing

World+Biz

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 08:51 am

Related News

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of security lapses in court filing

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 08:51 am
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Twitter logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Twitter logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Billionaire Elon Musk accused Twitter Inc of fraud by concealing serious flaws in the social media company's data security, which the entrepreneur said should allow him to end his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a Thursday court filing.

Musk, the world's richest person, amended his previously filed lawsuit by adopting allegations by a Twitter whistleblower, who told Congress on Tuesday of meddling on the influential social media platform by foreign agents. 

The chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc also alleged that Twitter hid from him that it was not complying with a 2011 agreement with the Federal Trade Commission regarding user data.

"Needless to say, the newest revelations make undeniably clear that the Musk Parties have the full right to walk away from the Merger Agreement -- for numerous independently sufficient reasons," said the amended countersuit.

Musk said the claims by the whistleblower, former head of Twitter security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, amounted to fraud and breach of contract by Twitter.

Musk has asked a Delaware judge to find that he was not obligated to close the deal while Twitter wants the judge to order Musk to buy the company for $54.20 per share. A five-day trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 17.

Twitter shares were up 0.6% in late Thursday trading.

Twitter has said it conducted an internal investigation of Zatko's allegations and determined they lacked merit. The company has said Zatko was fired for poor performance.

Twitter's lawyers have said in court that the whistleblower claims that Musk folded into his case were either not grounds for terminating the deal agreement or failed to meet the standard for fraud.

    

Elon Musk / Twitter / security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Every couple of years, dozens of fishing boats with hundreds of artisanal fishermen capsize in the Bay of Bengal. Photo: Mumit M

Lost in the Bay: SOS from seagoing artisanal fishers

43m | Panorama
Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

23h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

1d | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

11h | Videos
Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

11h | Videos
Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

14h | Videos
Showpiece for Living Room

Showpiece for Living Room

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation