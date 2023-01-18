El Nino set to return in 2023 after three years: What will be its impact

Weather phenomenon El Nino is returning after three years and is set to impact temperatures across the globe in 2023. This comes as NASA said that Earth was about 1.1°C warmer in 2022 than the average temperature in the late 19th century.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 2022 was the fifth warmest year for India since 1901.

El Nino literally means Little Boy, or Christ Child in Spanish. The phenomenon was first noticed by South American fishermen in the Pacific Ocean in the 1600s. The climate pattern returns every three to seven years during the months of December and January. This occurs due to the breaking down of the balance between wind, ocean current, oceanic and atmospheric temperature, and biosphere.

What happens during El Nino?

Amid El Nino, winds which push the warm surface water weaken because of which nutrient-poor water occupies the entire tropical Pacific Ocean. After this, cold waters do not rise to the surface and coastal waters become unusually warm.

What is the impact of El Nino?

The warm water has a devastating impact on fishing crops and results in extremely higher than average amounts of rainfall. El Nino may also cause severe droughts over Australia, Indonesia, and parts of southern Asia. It also increases the chances of cyclones and typhoons in the Pacific.