Einstein’s manuscript on theory of relativity set to fetch millions at Paris auction

World+Biz

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 07:59 pm

The paper offers "a fascinating plunge into the the mind of the 20th century's greatest scientist," British auction house Christie's said in a statement

Photo:Collected
Photo:Collected

Theoretical physicist Albert Einstein's rare-found manuscript is all set to be auctioned off in Paris on Tuesday with a sky-high price tag.

The manuscript, containing preparatory work for Einstein's key achievement the theory of relativity, is estimated at between $2.3-$3.4 million, according to British auction house Christie's, reports the Art Daily citing Agence France-Presse.

Christie's is hosting the sale on behalf of Aguttes – France's fourth largest auction house.

"This is without a doubt the most valuable Einstein manuscript ever to come to auction," Christie's said in a statement.

The 54-page document was handwritten in 1913 and 1914 in Zurich, Switzerland, by Albert Einstein and Swiss engineer Michele Besso who was his colleague and confidant.

Christie's said that the manuscript was preserved for posterity due to Besso, adding that this was "almost like a miracle" since the famous scientist himself would have been unlikely to hold on to what he considered to be a simple working document.

The paper offers "a fascinating plunge into the mind of the 20th century's greatest scientist"

German-born Albert Einstein is considered one of the greatest physicists ever. He revolutionised his field of research with the theory of relativity and made major contributions to quantum mechanics theory. He won the Nobel physics prize in 1921.

Einstein was later adopted by pop culture as a genius scientist icon -  helped by his trademark unruly hair, moustache, and bushy eyebrows.

