Eight killed in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa

World+Biz

Reuters
30 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:05 pm

Related News

Eight killed in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa

Reuters
30 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:05 pm
Tapes are tied to a tree as emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, US, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Tapes are tied to a tree as emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, US, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Gunmen killed eight people and wounded three others at a birthday party in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, police said, adding that manhunt was underway to find the killers.

The mass shooting was carried out by two attackers and occurred between 5:15 and 5:30 pm (1515 and 1530 GMT) on Sunday at a house in Kwazakele, Gqeberha, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The gunmen fled after the attack, and no arrests have been made, the police said. Investigations into the circumstances and possible motives for the attack were ongoing. Police have not named the victims, but confirmed that the owner of the house was among them.

"These victims were killed by criminals, and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for (this) callous and cold-blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims," said Eastern Cape SAPS Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene.

The latest incident follows a spate of mass shootings last year that shocked the nation. In July, gunmen killed 19 people in random shootings within hours of each other.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates, with around 20,000 people killed every year out of a population of 60 million.

According to campaign group Gun Free South Africa, there are about 3 million guns registered in the country, though there are many more unregistered.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola are expected to visit the site of the latest outrage lager on Monday.

south africa / Mass shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

2h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

2h | TBS Entertainment
How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

2h | TBS Insight
Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund