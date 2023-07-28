Eight killed in Brazil silo blast, 11 injured

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
28 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:00 am

Related News

Eight killed in Brazil silo blast, 11 injured

BSS/AFP
28 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:00 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Eight people were killed and 11 injured in a series of silo explosions at the site of an agricultural cooperative in Brazil's southern Parana state, authorities said Thursday.

The blasts Wednesday on the premises of the C. Vale agroindustrial company in the municipality of Palotina also left a "last victim" still "under corn and debris from the explosion," state firefighting officials said in a statement Thursday night.

"Firefighting teams are propping up the structures and moving the corn to finish the rescue," the statement added.

An initial toll late Wednesday had listed two dead and two injured.
"There was an explosion in one of the silos that triggered a second and a third," Parana fire brigade spokesman Tiago Zajac told AFP.

Video distributed on social media and broadcast by news outlets showed a vast column of white smoke coming from the site, and Palotina residents reported feeling a tremor as windows in several homes were blown out.

C. Vale, a major producer of soybeans, wheat and corn, in a statement confirmed that a "large-scale accident hit our central grain reception unit in Palotina... due to causes yet to be determined."

Company boss Alfredo Lang said in a video he was "appalled by the tragedy," adding that a technical team was working on determining the causes.

Several dozen firefighters were deployed to the municipality of about 30,000 inhabitants.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sent his "condolences and solidarity to the workers and their families" in a message published on Twitter, now called X.

Top News

Silo / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

1h | Panorama
Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

20h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

23h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

12h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

17h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

13h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price