Eight bus passengers killed by unknown gunmen in northern Pakistan

World+Biz

Reuters
03 December, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 09:35 am

Related News

Eight bus passengers killed by unknown gunmen in northern Pakistan

Reuters
03 December, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 09:35 am
The bus was travelling the Karakoram Highway, one of the highest roads in the world File:photo Reuters
The bus was travelling the Karakoram Highway, one of the highest roads in the world File:photo Reuters

Gunmen attacked a bus near the town of Chilas in northern Pakistan on Saturday, killing eight passengers and injuring at least 15, district and regional officials said.

Muhammad Ali Johar, a spokesman for the regional government, said militants had opened fire on the bus on Saturday evening and the wounded had been taken to a local hospital.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the motive for the shooting was not clear.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chilas lies in the mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, near the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where attacks have been rising in recent years, including some claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Chilas is a popular stopping point for tourists and is also near a China-backed dam under construction.

South Asia

Pakistan / attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

3h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

21h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

9m | TBS World
Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

13h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

14h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

16h | TBS Economy