Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

The festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr, observed at the end of the month of Ramadan, wear different colours around the globe.

The day was observed in different parts of the globe Monday and is being observed in Bangladesh and other Muslim countries Tuesday (3 May).

Below are images of Muslims around the world observing Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

Muslims pray during Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Surabaya, Indonesia. [Juni Kriswanto/AFP]

Young women take photos following morning prayers at The Foundation of the Islamic Centre of Thailand mosque during Eid celebrations in Bangkok. [Jack Taylor/AFP]

Worshippers gather for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer outside Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]

Children play outside the King Abdulaziz Mosque before prayers during Eid ul-Fitr in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [Ahmad Yosri/Reuters]

Muslim devotees offer a special morning prayer to start the Eid festival in Peshawar, Pakistan. [Abdul Majeed/AFP]

A girl distributes sweets on the occasion of EId in Amman, Jordan. Photo: Xinhua

Women in South Africa after Eid prayer. Photo: AFP