Egypt's Suez Canal to offer ships fuelling and catering services

World+Biz

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Egypt's Suez Canal to offer ships fuelling and catering services

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 04:20 pm
A container ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground is pictured in Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY/Handout via REUTERS
A container ship which was hit by strong wind and ran aground is pictured in Suez Canal, Egypt March 24, 2021. SUEZ CANAL AUTHORITY/Handout via REUTERS

Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone will offer new services to ships including fuelling and catering from the first quarter of 2023, state media quoted a Suez Canal official as saying on Friday.

The new services will be offered at Port Said and Suez in the northern and southern regions of the canal respectively, the official was quoted as saying, while as many as 20 to 25 services will be available for ships transiting Sokhna Port, including medical evacuation and marine supplies.

Suez Canal / Egypt / catering services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

3h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

6h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

1h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

18h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

1d | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back