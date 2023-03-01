Egypt reopens newly restored historic mosque

01 March, 2023, 10:05 am
01 March, 2023, 10:05 am
Members of Bohra Shia Muslim community walk inside al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque, named after the sixth Fatimid caliph, which reopened for visitors on Monday night after renovations in old Islamic Cairo, Egypt February 27, 2023. The renovation project for Egypt&#039;s fourth oldest mosque which its second largest, began in 2017 with a budget of 85 million (around 2.8 million USD) Egyptian pounds in collaboration between Egypt’s antiquities authority and Bohra Shia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of Bohra Shia Muslim community walk inside al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque, named after the sixth Fatimid caliph, which reopened for visitors on Monday night after renovations in old Islamic Cairo, Egypt February 27, 2023. The renovation project for Egypt's fourth oldest mosque which its second largest, began in 2017 with a budget of 85 million (around 2.8 million USD) Egyptian pounds in collaboration between Egypt’s antiquities authority and Bohra Shia. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's historic mosque of al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, named after the sixth Fatimid caliph and located in old Cairo, was reopened for visitors on Monday, Feb. 27 after renovations.

The renovation project for Egypt's fourth oldest mosque and its second largest began in 2017 with a budget of 85 million Egyptian pounds ($2.8 million).

The renovation, done in collaboration between Egypt's antiquities authority and Bohra Shia sect, included architectural restoration as well as maintenance to protect the walls of the mosque from the effects of moisture and salts.

