Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan

World+Biz

Reuters
10 February, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:49 am

Related News

Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan

Reuters
10 February, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 09:49 am
A child reacts during the funeral of Palestinian Daoud Rayan who was killed by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian health ministry, during clashes in a raid, in Bayt Duqu, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A child reacts during the funeral of Palestinian Daoud Rayan who was killed by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian health ministry, during clashes in a raid, in Bayt Duqu, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Egypt has stepped up mediation between Israel and the Palestinians in a bid to tamp down violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank and to prevent its spread to the Gaza Strip ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, officials said.

This week Cairo hosted leaders from Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamist militant group and from the smaller, allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, according to the officials. Talks with Israeli representatives were held earlier, they said.

West Bank violence, which surged last year as Israel intensified raids following a series of lethal Palestinian street attacks in Israeli cities, has picked up pace since a hard-right Israeli government was sworn in on 29 Dec.

Two Egyptian officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Cairo believed the situation could further spiral out of control, especially given Palestinian sensitivities about Israeli control of access to Jerusalem during Ramadan, which begins in late March.

Egypt wanted the United States to appeal to Israel to help constrain an escalation of violence, the officials said. Egypt, for its part, was appealing to the PIJ, which spurns direct contact with Israel.

"More than ever, the Egyptians are worried of a possible new armed confrontation in 2023 because they realize it would be hard to restrain actions by some ministers of the new extremist government in Israel," a Palestinian official told Reuters.

"Egypt understands that if things blow up in the West Bank it will ignite an explosion in Gaza too," the Palestinian official said.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel last fought a 56-hour war in Gaza in August 2022 against PIJ, and the year before against Hamas. The two groups are sworn to Israel's destruction but have been observing a de facto extended truce with it, brokered by neighbouring Egypt in 2021.

PIJ spokesman Daoud Shehab accused Israel of trying to change the "status quo" in the West Bank and Jerusalem, a reference to the new government's plan to expand Jewish settlements and what Palestinians see as Jewish encroachment on a contested site in the holy city that is sacred to both faiths.

Shehab said the group told Egypt that "no one can restrain" themselves if "Israeli provocations. . . continue during Ramadan." 

Middle East

Ramadan / Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

1h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

2h | Panorama
Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

22h | Panorama
Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park: Where art meets industrialisation

Hamiduzzaman Sculpture Park: Where art meets industrialisation

37m | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

18h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

23h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday