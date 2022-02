Egypt calls for an emergency Arab League meeting on Ukraine -ministry

Arab League foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017/ Reuters

Egypt on Sunday called for an emergency Arab League meeting at delegate level to discuss developments in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Arab states have taken diverging stances on the Russian invasion, with Syria supporting it, Lebanon condemning it, the United Arab Emirates declining to take sides and Egypt expressing broad concern and hopes for a quick resolution.