Egypt to allow Iranians visas on arrival in Sinai as regional tensions ease

World+Biz

Reuters
28 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

Egypt to allow Iranians visas on arrival in Sinai as regional tensions ease

Reuters
28 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
The sunrise is seen from the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. According to the Bible the mountain is where Moses received the ten commandments from God. Picture taken December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The sunrise is seen from the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. According to the Bible the mountain is where Moses received the ten commandments from God. Picture taken December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt will soon allow Iranians travelling with tour groups to obtain visas on arrival in the south of its Sinai peninsula with a view to extending access to other parts of the country, Egyptian tourism ministry officials said.

The decision is part of a series of measures announced on Monday aimed at improving access to visas to boost tourism revenues at a time when Egypt has been struggling economically with an acute foreign currency shortage.

It also comes as some Middle Eastern countries including Egypt are taking steps to ease regional tensions. Egypt's Sunni Muslim Arab ally Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Muslim Iran announced this month that they would restore diplomatic relations.

Cairo has mended a rift with Qatar and is re-establishing ties with Turkey, another country to benefit from new visa rules with Turkish nationals given expanded access to visas on arrival, according to a Egyptian Tourism Ministry statement.

Among the other new visa rules announced were a $700, five-year multiple-entry visa, which Tourism Minister Ahmed Issa told Reuters was aimed at investors and property owners who are based outside Egypt.

On visas for Iranians arriving in South Sinai, home to the highly secured resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Issa said: "We will evaluate the experience of their arrival in South Sinai as a first step, and building on that, we'll determine if they will be admitted in other places."

Relations between Egypt and Iran have generally been fraught in recent decades although the two countries have maintained diplomatic contacts.

Tourists from China, which Egypt regards as a market with big potential, and Indians resident in Gulf countries will also be granted visas on arrival.

All new visa rules have been approved in principle and will be put into effect soon, a tourism ministry official said.

Top News / Africa / Middle East

Egypt / Iran / Visa on arrival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

7h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

7h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

3h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

9h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year