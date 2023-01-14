Egg attack on King Charles: Man pleads guilty, fined this much amount…

A 21-year-old man on Friday admitted to throwing eggs at King Charles when he was in Luton to meet community leaders and to open a new Sikh temple in December last year

Britain&#039;s King Charles III meets volunteers who operate the 24-hour kitchen that feeds members of the local community during his visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton, north of London on December 6.(AFP)
Britain's King Charles III meets volunteers who operate the 24-hour kitchen that feeds members of the local community during his visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Luton, north of London on December 6.(AFP)

A 21-year-old man on Friday admitted to throwing eggs at King Charles when he was in Luton to meet community leaders and to open a new Sikh temple in December last year. Identified as Harry May - he was fined £100 ($122) and ordered to pay extra £85 costs after pleading guilty to a public order offence.

According to prosecutor Jason Seetal during the hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, May threw eggs at King Charles because "he believed the king visiting a town like Luton, which is a deprived and poor area, was in bad taste," reported news agency AFP.

To this, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told him: "Whatever disagreement you have with somebody, the way to resolve it is not to throw projectiles at them."

The attack came less than a month after several eggs were thrown at King Charles and Queen consort Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England in November. In one of the videos, King Charles could be seen greeting the crowd at the historic Micklegate Bar location as an egg flew past him. However, he seemed unbothered. Some people in the crowd also can be heard chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the protester.

King Charles took over the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September.

In 1995, eggs were thrown at King Charles during a walkabout in central Dublin. In early 2022, protesters had thrown eggs at the late Queen Elizabeth's royal car when she had visited Nottingham in central England.

