Ecuador president impeachment trial to begin Tuesday

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 01:01 pm

Related News

Ecuador president impeachment trial to begin Tuesday

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 01:01 pm
Photo: AFP twitter
Photo: AFP twitter

An impeachment trial of Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso is set to begin on Tuesday (16 May), the head of the South American country's opposition-controlled parliament said.

National Assembly leader Virgilio Saquicela called Sunday on the unicameral body's 137 members to convene after a majority last week voted to proceed with the trial.

The trial will begin at around 10:00am (1500 GMT) Tuesday and could take several days.

The proceedings come after online newspaper La Posta published allegations of widespread graft in public companies involving Lasso's brother-in-law Danilo Carrera in January.

Opposition MPs have accused the conservative president of being aware of the alleged corruption, in which a drug trafficking-accused businessman close to Carrera has also been implicated.

Lasso had argued that the allegations date to before he became president in May 2021.

In March, the Constitutional Court authorised the unicameral National Assembly to hold impeachment proceedings against Lasso for alleged embezzlement.

Successfully removing the 67-year-old former banker Lasso would require agreement from two-thirds of the assembly, or 92 votes.

Last Tuesday, 88 members voted in favour of the impeachment hearing, with 116 present.

Another impeachment attempt in June last year failed to garner enough votes.

Ecuador / Impeachment / embezzlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

2h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

20h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

19h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone