Earthquake recorded off Myanmar's coast, shakes buildings in Thailand

World+Biz

AP/UNB
19 June, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:28 am

Related News

Earthquake recorded off Myanmar's coast, shakes buildings in Thailand

AP/UNB
19 June, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:28 am
Photo: Newsweek
Photo: Newsweek

An earthquake was recorded off the southern coast of Myanmar on Monday (19 June) with tremors also felt in Thailand, but there were no immediate reports of major damage.

The 5.1 magnitude quake was recorded about 152 kilometres (95 miles) south of Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, at 10 kilometres (6 miles) below the surface at 8:10am, according to Myanmar's meteorology department.

Thailand's meteorological department reported the earthquake as 6.0 magnitude at 8:40am and said tremors were felt in the capital Bangkok and nearby Nonthaburi province, about 450 kilometres (280 miles) from the epicentre.

The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake at 5.6 magnitude.

Different agencies often have different preliminary measurements for earthquakes.

Many people in high-rise buildings in Bangkok reported feeling the tremors for 15 to 30 seconds, according to the public report section of the Thai government's Earthquake Observation Division website.

There were no immediate reports of any significant damage or casualties.

Myanmar / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

2h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

22h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

28m | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

14h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

17h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline