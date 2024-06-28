7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued: USGS

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with tsunami waves expected along some coastlines.

The USGS said the tremor hit 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles) from Atiquipa district, raising an initial magnitude rating soon after the quake was reported.

The USGS said that strong shaking from the quake would have been felt in areas near the epicenter.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also reversed an earlier bulletin that said there was no threat.

"Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts," it said, adding the waves could reach "1 to 3 metres above tide level".

Peru, with some 33 million inhabitants, lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas.

Peru is hit by hundreds of detectable quakes every year.