Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Nepal

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
22 October, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:31 am

Related News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Nepal

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor

Hindustan Times
22 October, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:31 am
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Nepal

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7:39am.

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor.

The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal, which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century, which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes.

On 16 October, Nepal's Sudurpaschim province was hit by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 people in 2015.

As the government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

Top News

Nepal / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

The Israel-Palestine divide stretches far beyond the Middle East

1h | Panorama
Utsho Bangladesh takes a small monthly fee of Tk1,000 to Tk1,200 for the schools and daycare centres. Photo: Courtesy

Utsho Bangladesh at 30: A safe haven away from stigma for children and employees

1h | Panorama
PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

1d | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

12h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

14h | TBS World
Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

16h | TBS World
How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

19h | Corporate Talks