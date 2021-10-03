Dubai Expo revises worker death toll up to six, declines to say if more died

World+Biz

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:00 pm

Related News

Dubai Expo revises worker death toll up to six, declines to say if more died

Dubai's media office did not respond to a request for comment

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Workers walk at the Expo 2020 site ahead of the opening ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Workers walk at the Expo 2020 site ahead of the opening ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Expo 2020 Dubai, the huge world fair that opened last week, on Sunday revised up the number of worker deaths to six to include COVID-linked and construction-related fatalities but said it could not say whether more had died from other causes.

The state organiser disclosed three people had died after contracting COVID-19 in addition to the previously announced three construction-related fatalities among 200,000 people who have worked on Expo in the past six years.

The United Arab Emirates is expecting 25 million visits over the next six months to the $6.8 billion Expo, which like other mega projects in the Gulf region have attracted international scrutiny over conditions of blue collar migrants.

Asked by Reuters if there had been other deaths, including whether workers had died off-site from other causes, executives repeatedly declined to say, referring queries to authorities.

"We are just not permitted to disclose that information," health and safety vice president Rob Cooling said.

Dubai's media office did not respond to a request for comment.

Limited protections are offered to migrant workers in the UAE and other Gulf states. Those in low-paid jobs are most vulnerable to exploitation, often living in cramped, unsanitary quarters and typically paying high recruitment fees.

The European parliament last month called on member states to boycott the Expo over the UAE's "inhumane practices" against migrant workers which it said were exacerbated in the pandemic. The UAE rejected the charges.

Expo 2020 says it enforces higher workplace standards than the UAE requires, that contractors are audited and that it intervenes when infringements are discovered.

The three people who died in construction-related incidents were from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Germany, Cooling said, adding that investigations into the separate incidents determined the deaths to be accidents.

One of the COVID-19 deaths was a blue collar worker, he said, while the others worked at a site office.

Expo has recorded 72 serious injuries among workers during construction of the site, defending the accident rate as less than half that of building work in Britain.

Vice President of Worker Welfare at Expo, Emma Seymour, said there were 2,000 main contractors and 2,000 subcontractors working on the construction and many were not aware of UAE regulations. Two contractors were kicked off the project after failing to address violations.

Infringements have included workers not being paid or being underpaid and being charged employment fees, she said, adding that 300 workers who were found to have paid recruitment fees were reimbursed around a combined 420,000 dirhams ($114,354) by their employer following an Expo investigation.

The UAE has no minimum wage and Expo has only set one for cleaning services staff at 1,000 dirhams ($272) a month.

Top News

Dubai Expo / UAE

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec