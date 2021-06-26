Drug gang shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico: governmen

BSS/AFP
26 June, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 12:01 pm

The gunfight happened in a remote area of northwestern Zacatecas state, said Rocio Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the state government

A shootout among suspected rival drug cartel gunmen left 18 people dead Friday in Mexico, a government official said.
 
The gunfight happened in a remote area of northwestern Zacatecas state, said Rocio Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the state government.
 
The battle was between rival gangs fighting over turf, she told Milenio TV.
 
On Wednesday the bodies of two police officers were found hanging from a bridge in Zacatecas and since then local media have reported a series of shootouts.
 
But Aguilera said that so far authorities have not found a link between that grisly find and the big gunbattle in the city of Valparaiso on Friday.
 
Valparaiso borders Jalisco state, which is a stronghold of a powerful cartel called Jalisco Nueva Generacion. Authorities say it is waging a violent campaign to take control of drug trafficking routes.
 
Mexico is suffering drug-related violence that has claimed more than 300,000 lives since 2006, when the government started deploying federal army troops to fight the country's drug cartels.

