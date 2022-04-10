Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east

World+Biz

Reuters
10 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:14 pm

Related News

Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east

Reuters
10 April, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:14 pm
Natalia Titova, 62, reacts as she shows her house, which was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia&#039;s Invasion of Ukraine in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. Natalia and her family were staying in the basement, &quot;When the rocket hit our house, we ran into the street, it was very scary&quot; she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Natalia Titova, 62, reacts as she shows her house, which was destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 9, 2022. Natalia and her family were staying in the basement, "When the rocket hit our house, we ran into the street, it was very scary" she said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
  • Mass grave found near Kyiv, official says
  • Zelenskiy urges oil embargo, seeks arms
  • Johnson promises vehicles, anti-ship missiles
  • Nine trains laid on for evacuation in east, governor says
  • School, apartment building shelled in Luhansk region-governor

A grave with dozens of civilians has been found in Buzova village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said, the latest reported mass grave to be discovered after Russian forces withdrew from areas north of the capital to focus their assault on the east.

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, said the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station. He said the number of dead had yet to be confirmed.

"Now we are returning to life but during the occupation we had our 'hotspots', many civilians died," Didych told Ukrainian television late on Saturday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions, in particular over hundreds of deaths in the town of Bucha, to the northwest of Kyiv that until just over a week ago was occupied by Russian forces.

Russia has rejected allegations by Ukraine and Western countries of war crimes. It has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbour. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.

Russia has failed to take one major city since invading on Feb. 24 but Ukraine says Russia is gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.

Russia is seeking to establish a land corridor from Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, which is partly held by Moscow-backed separatists, Britain's defence ministry said.

Russian armed forces are also looking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012, it said in a regular intelligence update on Sunday.

Some cities in the east are under heavy shelling with tens of thousands of people unable to evacuate.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's use of force was "a catastrophe that will inevitably hit everyone".

In an address late on Saturday he renewed his appeal to Western allies for a complete embargo on Russian energy products and more weapons for Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Saturday and pledged armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, along with additional support for World Bank loans.

Britain will also ratchet up its sanctions on Russia and move away from using Russian hydrocarbons, Johnson said.

The European Union on Friday adopted new sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products. Oil and gas imports from Russia remain untouched.

Johnson, speaking to reporters with Zelenskiy, said support for Ukraine was intended to ensure it "can never be bullied again, never will be blackmailed again, never will be threatened in the same way again".

Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces pulled back from the area, marking a return to some degree of normality for the capital. Italy said it planned to re-open its embassy this month.

NINE TRAINS

But in the east, calls by Ukrainian officials for civilians to flee were given a greater sense of urgency by a missile attack on Friday on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, crowded with women, children and the elderly trying to get out.

Ukrainian officials said more than 50 people were killed.

Russia has denied responsibility, saying the missiles used in the attack were only used by Ukraine's military. The United States says it believes Russian forces were responsible.

Reuters was unable to verify the details of attack.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksander Honcharenko said he expected just 50,000 to 60,000 of the city's population of 220,000 to remain as people flee.

Residents of the region of Luhansk would have nine trains on Sunday to get out on, the region's governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on the Telegram message service.

He later said a school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled early on Sunday in the city of Sievierodonets.

"Fortunately, no casualties," Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Russia's invasion has forced about a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, a key trading partners before the war with annual imports valued at about $6 billion.

"The enemy's budget will not receive these funds, which will reduce its potential to finance the war," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

Top News / Europe

Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

3h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

4h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

4h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

6h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

6h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

6h | Videos
Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!