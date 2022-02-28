Dozens killed and hundreds wounded in Kharkiv rocket strikes, Ukrainian ministry says
Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said: "Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets). Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded."
Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in rocket strikes by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, the Ukrainian interior ministry has said.
