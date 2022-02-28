Dozens killed and hundreds wounded in Kharkiv rocket strikes, Ukrainian ministry says

Participants walk past a mural depicting Soviet actor Leonid Bykov during the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate the patriotic spirit of local residents amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 5, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in rocket strikes by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, the Ukrainian interior ministry has said.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on Facebook: "Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets). Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded."