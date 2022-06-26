Dozens die trying to cross into Spanish enclave of Melilla

File photo. African migrants sit on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross from Morocco into Spain's north African enclave of Melilla. Photo: Reuters

At least 23 migrants have died and others were hurt on Friday when a huge crowd tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, officials from neighbouring Morocco say.

Officials initially said that five people had died in the rush when around 2,000 mostly sub-Saharan African migrants approached the Moroccan border with the tiny territory at dawn on Friday, but the toll rose to 18 on Friday and five more have since also died of their injuries, reports BBC.

Reports say some of those who died had fallen from the top of a border fence.

Several security personnel and migrants were admitted to hospital for treatment following clashes early on Friday.

It was the first such attempted mass crossing since Spain and Morocco resumed diplomatic ties in March.

The thaw in relations came after Spain supported Morocco's autonomy plan for the disputed region of Western Sahara.

Spanish officials say several hundred people tried to break through into the enclave after cutting fencing.

Most were forced back but more than 100 got through and were being processed at a reception centre, they added.

Originally 18 deaths were reported, but officials said on Saturday that five more people had died of their injuries.

Melilla and Ceuta, another Spanish enclave, have in recent years become a focal point for mostly sub-Saharan migrants attempting to reach Europe.