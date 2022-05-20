Don't forget other crises amid Ukraine focus, UNHCR chief warns

World+Biz

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 05:16 pm

Related News

Don't forget other crises amid Ukraine focus, UNHCR chief warns

Reuters
20 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 05:16 pm
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden March 09, 2022. Anders Wiklund/ TT News Agency/via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks during a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden March 09, 2022. Anders Wiklund/ TT News Agency/via REUTERS

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned on Friday that countries focused on helping Ukraine should not ignore crises elsewhere, which were likely to worsen due to the war.

Filippo Grandi said the "colossal crisis" in Ukraine would raise the number of displaced people globally well above the 84 million it reached in late 2021, with some 6 million refugees from Ukraine and 8 million people displaced inside the country.

"Unfortunately the global displacement crisis is increasing. I think an important message... is that there is not just Ukraine and we should not forget the rest," Grandi said before joining a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels.

"First of all because Ukraine has an impact on many other fragile situations, making them more fragile, food security, energy crisis, price increases, instability and then this in turn can cause more displacement," he said.

Grandi urged EU members and other countries not to reduce overseas development aid because of higher spending related to the Ukraine crisis, such as to cope with the influx of refugees, as for example Sweden has done.

"If we do that and at the same time we weaken the response in other places, it will backfire. Then we will have higher costs in other places to cover," he said.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) / global crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

3h | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

3h | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

4h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

5h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

8h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

9h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

5
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire