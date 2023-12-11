Donald Tusk eyes thaw in EU relations as Poland's prime minister

World+Biz

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 01:44 pm

Donald Tusk eyes thaw in EU relations as Poland's prime minister

The warm relations with a man who helped corral differing factions over Brexit and Greece's debt crisis also mark a contrast with eight years of bitter conflict with Brussels on issues ranging from migration to LGBT rights under Morawiecki's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 01:44 pm
Donald Tusk, the leader of the largest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO), speaks at the meeting with women during election convention in Lodz, Poland, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
Donald Tusk, the leader of the largest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO), speaks at the meeting with women during election convention in Lodz, Poland, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

When Donald Tusk visited the EU headquarters in October to talk about unfreezing funds from the bloc when he likely returns as Poland's prime minister, it was a meeting of old friends for a man who used to help run the show.

"He had lunch at the canteen for regular workers without any protocol, just like a regular guy," one former official, who declined to be named, said. "It was like a gathering of friends talking about the good old times."

Tusk's supporters say that bonds formed during his 2014 to 2019 stint as president of the European Council, which groups the leaders of the member nations, are key to unblocking tens of billions of euros in funding withheld under the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki due to concerns over the rule of law.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The warm relations with a man who helped corral differing factions over Brexit and Greece's debt crisis also mark a contrast with eight years of bitter conflict with Brussels on issues ranging from migration to LGBT rights under Morawiecki's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

"If someone can take Poland back on a democratic, EU path, it's Tusk," one current senior EU official said. "We trust in his leadership."

President Andrzej Duda gave Morawiecki the first shot at forming a government after the Oct. 15 election.

However, it lacks a majority and is expected to lose a vote of confidence on Monday.

That would clear the way for Tusk, who has vowed to "rebuild the position" of Poland in Europe, to take power as the head of a broad alliance of pro-EU parties that hold a majority of seats.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

6h | Panorama
Russia has become increasingly critically dependent on Beijing. Even state-owned refiners in India are being pressured by Russian oil suppliers to pay in yuan. Photo: Bloomberg

The yuan is finally showing some muscle in international trade

5h | Panorama
Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

22h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

1h | Tech Talk
Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

2h | TBS World
Installation of 5% of target EFD machines in 3 years

Installation of 5% of target EFD machines in 3 years

2h | TBS Economy
Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

17h | TBS Stories