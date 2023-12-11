Donald Tusk eyes thaw in EU relations as Poland's prime minister

Donald Tusk, the leader of the largest opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO), speaks at the meeting with women during election convention in Lodz, Poland, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

When Donald Tusk visited the EU headquarters in October to talk about unfreezing funds from the bloc when he likely returns as Poland's prime minister, it was a meeting of old friends for a man who used to help run the show.

"He had lunch at the canteen for regular workers without any protocol, just like a regular guy," one former official, who declined to be named, said. "It was like a gathering of friends talking about the good old times."

Tusk's supporters say that bonds formed during his 2014 to 2019 stint as president of the European Council, which groups the leaders of the member nations, are key to unblocking tens of billions of euros in funding withheld under the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki due to concerns over the rule of law.

The warm relations with a man who helped corral differing factions over Brexit and Greece's debt crisis also mark a contrast with eight years of bitter conflict with Brussels on issues ranging from migration to LGBT rights under Morawiecki's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

"If someone can take Poland back on a democratic, EU path, it's Tusk," one current senior EU official said. "We trust in his leadership."

President Andrzej Duda gave Morawiecki the first shot at forming a government after the Oct. 15 election.

However, it lacks a majority and is expected to lose a vote of confidence on Monday.

That would clear the way for Tusk, who has vowed to "rebuild the position" of Poland in Europe, to take power as the head of a broad alliance of pro-EU parties that hold a majority of seats.