Donald Trump and family didn't disclose 17 gifts worth over ₹41 lakh from India

19 March, 2023, 10:10 am
US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Feb. 25. PRAKASH SINGH/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Former US president Donald Trump and his family failed to disclose over 100 gifts worth over $250,000 received from foreign countries during his time in the White House, a report released on Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee states. The report added that of the total 117 gifts, 17 were sent from India which reportedly cost nearly $50,000.

The gifts include a Taj Mahal replica worth $4,600 ( ₹3.8 lakh) gifted to Modi by former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and a $1,920 ( ₹1.5 lakh) worth cufflinks presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021. Reportedly, the most expensive gift from India was a Makrana marble vase costing $8,500 ( ₹7 lakh) given by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2021.

From Saudi Arabia, the Trump family had received 16 gifts worth more than $45,000, including a dagger worth almost $24,000. Several unaccounted for items have been reported missing too.

Of these, a life-size painting of Trump commissioned by the president of El Salvador before the 2020 elections and golf clubs from the then prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe are missing. The golf clubs, which the report says included a putter worth $460 and a driver costing $3,040, were gifted by Abe in 2017 and 2018 during visits to the Trump International Golf Club and Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Gifts above several hundred dollars that foreign officials give to the president, vice president and their families are required under the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act to be reported to the State Department. As per the report's preliminary findings, the number of gifts reported by Trump and his family are lower than those disclosed by earlier presidents.

PM Modi had also given a black marble table with mother-of-pearl and stone inlay work worth $1,400 and a gold bracelet worth $2,450 to Trump and his daughter Ivanka in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

"Today's preliminary findings suggest again the Trump Administration's brazen disregard for the rule of law and its systematic mishandling of large gifts from foreign governments, including many lavish personalized gifts that vastly exceed the statutory limit in value but were never reported — some that are still missing today," the opposition lawmakers said in a statement.

They added that the committee would examine the extent to which Trump violated the law without paying the fair market price for the unreported valuable gifts.

