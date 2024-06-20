Donald Sutherland, star of 'Hunger Games', dead at 88

The 76th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Burnt Orange Heresy" out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, 7 September 2019 - Donald Sutherland poses. File Photo: Reuters

Donald Sutherland, one of Canada's most versatile and gifted actors, who charmed and enthralled audiences in films such as "M*A*S*H," "Klute," "Ordinary People" and the "Hunger Games" films, has died at the age of 88.

The Canadian actor, whose lengthy career spanned from the 1960s into the 2020s, died on Thursday, his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said on social media.

The tall actor with a deep voice, piercing blue eyes and mischievous smile managed to switch effortlessly from character roles to romantic leads, opposite the likes of Jane Fonda and Julie Christie. He also played his share of oddballs and villains during a career that began in the 1960s.

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1970s, he remained in demand for film and TV projects into his 80s. Known for his unconventional looks and his versatility as an actor, Sutherland played a wide range of memorable characters.