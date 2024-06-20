Donald Sutherland, star of 'Hunger Games', dead at 88

World+Biz

Reuters
20 June, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:06 am

Related News

Donald Sutherland, star of 'Hunger Games', dead at 88

Reuters
20 June, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:06 am
The 76th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film &quot;The Burnt Orange Heresy&quot; out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, 7 September 2019 - Donald Sutherland poses. File Photo: Reuters
The 76th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Burnt Orange Heresy" out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, 7 September 2019 - Donald Sutherland poses. File Photo: Reuters

Donald Sutherland, one of Canada's most versatile and gifted actors, who charmed and enthralled audiences in films such as "M*A*S*H," "Klute," "Ordinary People" and the "Hunger Games" films, has died at the age of 88.

The Canadian actor, whose lengthy career spanned from the 1960s into the 2020s, died on Thursday, his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said on social media.

The tall actor with a deep voice, piercing blue eyes and mischievous smile managed to switch effortlessly from character roles to romantic leads, opposite the likes of Jane Fonda and Julie Christie. He also played his share of oddballs and villains during a career that began in the 1960s.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1970s, he remained in demand for film and TV projects into his 80s. Known for his unconventional looks and his versatility as an actor, Sutherland played a wide range of memorable characters.

Top News

Donald Sutherland / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

8h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Please stop with the generic Eid greetings

13h | Panorama
A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

15h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

3h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

4h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

6h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

5h | Videos