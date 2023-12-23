Dollar’s share in central-bank reserves declines, IMF data shows

World+Biz

Bloomberg
23 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

Dollar’s share in central-bank reserves declines, IMF data shows

The euro’s share in reserves also fell slightly to 19.6% from 19.7%, while the participation of the Japanese yen rose to 5.5% from 5.3%.

Bloomberg
23 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 11:30 am
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

The dollar's share in global central-bank reserves dropped in the three months to the end of September, while holdings of the Japanese yen rose, International Monetary Fund data showed Friday.

The greenback accounted for 59.2% of globally allocated foreign-exchange reserves in the third quarter, down from a revised 59.4% in the previous three months, according to IMF's Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER) data. That's the lowest since the fourth quarter of last year.

The euro's share in reserves also fell slightly to 19.6% from 19.7%, while the participation of the Japanese yen rose to 5.5% from 5.3%.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The shares of the Chinese yuan, the British pound, the Australian and Canadian dollars and the Swiss franc were little changed. A group of "other currencies" grew to 3.9% of reserves from 3.6% in the previous quarter.

While the dollar has been the reserve currency of choice for most of the world's central banks due to its depth and stability in global markets, it has been gradually losing dominance since the start of the millennium, when its share was above 70%.

The dollar's supremacy has helped the US keep a lid on funding costs and run budget deficits, as trading partners put their dollars in US government bonds. It also supports American companies because the widespread use of dollars in global trade, such as for oil and commodities, often makes it cheaper for US multinationals to borrow.

 

Economy / Banking / USA

Dollar / central bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

5h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

1h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

18h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

16h | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

1d | TBS Stories