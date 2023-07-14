Dollar near 15-month low as easing US inflation fuels rate peak bets

World+Biz

Reuters
14 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 05:51 pm

Related News

Dollar near 15-month low as easing US inflation fuels rate peak bets

Reuters
14 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 05:51 pm
A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo
A teller counts U.S. dollars at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula/File Photo
  • Dollar index rooted below 100
  • Euro scales fresh 16 month peak, best week since Nov
  • Aussie flat after new RBA governor announcement
  • SEK set for biggest weekly gain since 2009

The dollar hovered near a 15-month low on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly decline since November after softening US inflation data fuelled investors' bets that the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle.

US producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, a day after data showed consumer prices rose modestly last month.

"Markets are generally pretty pleasant with the lower inflation data, because lower inflation together with the still resilient labour market supports the narrative of a soft landing in the US economy," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank Of Australia in Sydney.

"But we still maintain our view that the US will enter a recession later this year because of the impact of past and potentially future interest rate hikes."

The dollar index =USD, which measures the US currency against six peers, edged 0.06% higher at 99.827, after touching a 15-month low of 99.574 earlier. The index is down 2.4% for the week, its biggest weekly decline in eight months.

Markets are still pricing in a 95% chance of a 25 basis point hike from the Fed later this month, CME's FedWatch tool showed, but no more for the rest of the year.

Investors have been betting on a turn in the dollar for months, with short positions more than doubling over the month to July 7, according to data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission, although they remain far off the levels in 2021.

Fed officials remain cautious, with Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller saying he is not ready to call an all-clear on US inflation and favours more rate rises this year.

Against a weakening dollar, the euro EUR=EBS touched a fresh 16-month peak of $1.1243 in Asian hours before flattening at $1.1227.

"(The euro) has taken off on the back of US disinflationary bets and a large unwinding of dollar positions. Our short-term fair value model shows that the pair (euro/dollar) has now entered overvaluation territory," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.

The Swedish crown fell 0.5% against the dollar to 10.2560, moving away from a two-month high hit versus the greenback on Thursday, on data showing Sweden inflation was decelerating at a slower pace than expected. The Swedish currency is still set for its biggest weekly gain since March 2009, up 5.2%.

Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.9% in June from the previous month and were up 6.4% from the same month last year. A Reuters poll had predicted inflation at 6.1%.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 eased 0.3% to $0.6868 after Michele Bullock was appointed head of Australia's central bank on Friday, becoming its first female governor as it undertakes a sweeping reorganisation.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS weakened 0.25% to 138.41 per dollar and is on course for its best week against the dollar since January.

Top News

Dollar / US inflation / rate hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

21h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country