Dollar may crash from 20-year highs if Fed pauses rate hikes: US economist 

World+Biz

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 10:39 pm

Related News

Dollar may crash from 20-year highs if Fed pauses rate hikes: US economist 

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 10:39 pm
Strong dollar will be a harbinger of hard times for much of the rest of the world. Photo: Reuters
Strong dollar will be a harbinger of hard times for much of the rest of the world. Photo: Reuters

The US dollar remains near 20-year highs but a shift by the Federal Reserve away from its aggressive rate-hike campaign would reverse the greenback's direction, said UC Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen. 

"In 2022, the dollar has jumped more than 10% against other major currencies, strengthening to levels not seen since 2002, as the Fed has pushed interest rates higher at a more rapid pace than other central banks around the world have," he wrote in the Financial Times.

Russia's war on Ukraine, rising US-China tensions over Taiwan, and geopolitical risks related to Iran may also be bolstering the dollar's status. 

"But at the end of the day, recent currency movements have been driven by central banks. The same will be true going forward," Eichengreen wrote.

He also highlighted that, with the Fed behind the curve on taming inflation, the market has priced in the expectation of additional rate hikes already, meaning any future increases are unlikely to move the dollar any higher. 

Meanwhile, central banks in other countries are getting more aggressive with rate hikes of their own, and the dollar already slipped against a basket of other major currencies, he added.

And the risk of a US recession is rising precipitously, while current dollar pricing is based on expectations that the Fed will continue to raise rates amid an expanding economy, Eichengreen said.

Government data out Thursday revealed the US economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter an unofficial definition of a technical recession.

"The idea that, in these recessionary circumstances, inflation will remain in the high single digits and the Fed will therefore be forced to continue its tightening cycle, is quite daft," Eichengreen wrote before the GDP data came out.

While US stocks rallied sharply Wednesday on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comment that a slowdown in rate hikes is likely as policy gets more restrictive, central bank watchers on Wall Street warned the market is misreading the Fed.

However, in Eichengreen's view, there is little sign that inflation will be stubborn enough to require continued aggressive rate hikes.

"So if the economy and inflation weaken, the Fed will pause, and the dollar will reverse direction. This is no longer a risk that can be dismissed," he concluded.

Top News / Global Economy

US economy / Dollar Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

10h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

11h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

50m | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

50m | Videos
Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

1h | Videos
How to start freelancing?

How to start freelancing?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania