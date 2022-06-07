Dollar hits fresh 20-year peak to yen; Aussie's post-RBA gains fizzle

World+Biz

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 02:15 pm

Related News

Dollar hits fresh 20-year peak to yen; Aussie's post-RBA gains fizzle

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The dollar rallied for a second day, reaching a fresh two-decade high against the yen, as worries that inflation would prove sticky lifted Treasury yields while also hurting Asian equities, both to the U.S currency's benefit.

Meanwhile, Australia's dollar shed gains of as much as 0.76 per cent in the immediate aftermath of a surprise half-percentage-point interest rate rise from the country's Reserve Bank. The Aussie last traded 0.24 per cent lower at $0.7177. New Zealand's dollar fell 0.76 per cent to $0.64435.

The greenback soared 0.77 per cent to 132.915 yen, and earlier reached 133.00, a level not seen since April 2002. The yen is extremely sensitive to benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which climbed as high as 3.064 per cent in Tokyo trading for the first time in almost four weeks.

By contrast, equivalent Japanese yields are pinned near zero by the Bank of Japan's yield-curve control policy, with central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterating an unwavering commitment to "powerful" monetary stimulus.

"This is the story of broad-based dollar strength, led by gains in dollar-yen," and Aussie has also fallen victim to that, said Ray Attrill, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

"You would clearly classify this as a hawkish surprise from the RBA in all respects."

Strong U.S. jobs data at the end of last week have fuelled bets that upward price pressures will be around for longer, potentially forcing more aggressive action from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Consumer price figures due Friday will provide more clues on the Fed's rate-hiking path, ahead of next week's policy decision, where a half-point increase is widely expected.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - rose 0.29 per cent to 102.76, extending Monday's 0.26 per cent advance.

The euro slipped 0.21 per cent to $1.0674 ahead of the European Central Bank's rate-setting meeting on Thursday, with traders, who have already priced in several hikes and the end of bond-buying stimulus, wanting more clarity on what comes after.

Sterling dropped 0.67 per cent to $1.2445, undoing all of the previous session's 0.29 per cent gain and then some. Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote of confidence on Monday but was left weakened.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin sank 5.9 per cent to $29,501.57, erasing Monday's 4.89 per cent advance and leaving it languishing well below the psychological $30,000 mark as risk sentiment weakened amid declines in most Asian stock markets on Tuesday.

 

Global Economy

Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

3h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

5h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

6h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

6h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

6h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata