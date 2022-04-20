Diplomacy must prevail as only viable option: India at UNSC on Russia-Ukraine situation

20 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:17 pm

Diplomacy must prevail as only viable option: India at UNSC on Russia-Ukraine situation

20 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:17 pm
United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US February 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters
United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US February 21, 2022. Photo :Reuters

India has emphasised right from the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine crisis the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue and maintains the stance, India's deputy permanent representative to the UN, R Ravindra, said speaking at the United National Security Council meeting on Ukraine's humanitarian situation on Tuesday.

"We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," the diplomat said.

"The humanitarian situation in Ukraine has deteriorated further since the Council last discussed this issue. From reports coming out of Ukraine, women and children have been disproportionately impacted and they form the bulk of people who have moved to neighbouring countries and displaced internally in Ukraine," India said.

Highlighting India's humanitarian help in Ukraine's situation, the diplomat said India has been sending medicines and other essential relief and will continue to provide more to Ukraine.

"The impact of the situation is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries," India said.

"The food security challenges emanating from Ukraine conflict require us to respond creatively. The growing shortages can only be addressed by going beyond the constraints that bind us presently. Energy security is equally a serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts," India's statement said.

