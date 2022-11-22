Desperate search for relatives in quake-hit Indonesian district

World+Biz

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

Desperate search for relatives in quake-hit Indonesian district

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 02:28 pm
Indonesia rescue members carry a victims body from the site of a landslide caused by the earthquake in Cugenang, Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesia rescue members carry a victims body from the site of a landslide caused by the earthquake in Cugenang, Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

For hours Aris stared at an excavator working its way through mounds of earth on the Indonesian island of Java in the hope it might uncover some trace of his loved ones, missing after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed their home.

The 45-year-old had spent hours walking to the district of Cugenang where his relatives lived until disaster struck on Monday. The death toll from the quake in Indonesia's most populous province of West Java was 162 and expected to rise, officials said.

"When I got here, nothing was left. Everything was buried," Aris said, gesturing at a huge mound of brown earth where his brother's home had stood.

The shallow quake that struck in a mountainous area early on Monday afternoon triggered a landslide that authorities say has buried at least one village.

"I am here because I need to find my family, my sister-in-law. She was buried under this landslide. There were three: the mother and two children," Aris said.

His brother was missing nearby area, he said.

More than 24 hours after the quake struck, emergency workers were racing to pull victims from the rubble of buildings and clear areas cut-off by landslides, with officials saying dozens were missing.

Recovery efforts were complicated by power cuts and damaged roads over a large area, they said.

More than 13,000 people had been evacuated and at least 2,200 houses were damaged, authorities said.

Straddling the so-called Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates on the earth's crust meet, Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes.

By Tuesday afternoon, Aris was becoming resigned to his loss.

"We leave it to God," he said, "What matters is we tried. Then we have to let them go."

Top News

Indonesia / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

2h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

4h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

Argentina's World Cup mission begins

22m | Videos
Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

Ghanim al Muftah inaugurates Fifa World Cup

2h | Videos
Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

18h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering