Debris found in search for Japanese army copter with 10 crew

AP/UNB
07 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 08:09 pm

A UH-60JA helicopter is seen during an annual live firing exercise at Higashi Fuji range in Gotemba, on Aug. 25, 2016. A UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on Thursday afternoon, April 6, 2023, while on a reconnaissance mission near Miyako island, the head of the Ground Self Defense Force, Yasunori Morishita, said at a news conference later that day. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
A UH-60JA helicopter is seen during an annual live firing exercise at Higashi Fuji range in Gotemba, on Aug. 25, 2016. A UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on Thursday afternoon, April 6, 2023, while on a reconnaissance mission near Miyako island, the head of the Ground Self Defense Force, Yasunori Morishita, said at a news conference later that day. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

An unused lifeboat, a door and other fragments believed to be from a Japanese army helicopter were found after the Black Hawk carrying 10 crew members was presumed to have crashed at sea, officials said Friday.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, apparently struggling to hold back tears, told reporters that none of the missing crew members have been found as the search continued Friday.

He said he took the accident seriously and would take all precautious for the safe operations of Self Defense Force aircraft. "We will do our utmost for the rescue of the 10 people who are still missing, while continuing to gather information related to the extent of damage," he said.

The UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared Thursday afternoon while on a reconnaissance mission in Japan's southern islands, according to the head of the Ground Self Defense Force, Yasunori Morishita.

It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water between Miyako and nearby Irabu Island to the northwest. The area is about 1,800 kilometres (1,120 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

Coast guard patrol ships found an unused lifeboat whose serial number matched that of the missing helicopter and a door believed to belong to the same aircraft near the presumed crash site, army officials said.

Japan is aggressively building up its defence capability in its southwestern islands in response to China's increasingly assertive military activity in the region, including near Taiwan.

According to the Defense Ministry, Japan started deploying the Black Hawk, a twin-engine, four-bladed utility helicopter developed by US manufacturer Sikorsky Aircraft and produced by the Mitsubishi Heavy Industry, in 1999 for rapid response, surveillance and disaster relief missions.

The helicopter was stationed at a key army base in Kumamoto prefecture on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu, Morishita said Thursday night. One of its 10 crew members is the division commander, Yuichi Sakamoto, who was just promoted to the post at the end of March.

The army said the helicopter had a routine safety inspection in late March. No abnormality was found during its subsequent test flight or on its trip from its home base of Kumamoto to the Miyako island.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

Photo: Collected

