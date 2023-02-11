Death toll in southern Peru mudslides rises to 17

11 February, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:55 am

Peruvian authorities on Friday said the death toll from devastating mudslides in the country's south has climbed to 17, including three children.

The landslides, which occurred last Sunday, have additionally left 27 people injured and 20 missing, according to data from Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI).

They followed heavy rains in Peru's Arequipa region, where homes, roads, schools and a medical center were destroyed in Camana province.

The area is home to numerous artisanal mines, and officials fear some people may have been trapped in makeshift mines.

The children who died ranged in age from one to 10 years old, officials said.

