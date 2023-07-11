Death toll rises in collapse of under-construction Bangkok highway

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
11 July, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 01:10 pm

Related News

Death toll rises in collapse of under-construction Bangkok highway

BSS/AFP
11 July, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Death toll rises in collapse of under-construction Bangkok highway

 A second person has been confirmed killed and 12 others injured in the collapse of a road bridge under construction in Bangkok, Thai officials said Tuesday.

The collapse late Monday of a beam system supporting work on a raised bridge trapped several vehicles travelling on the busy thoroughfare in the Lat Krabang district, near Suvarnabhumi international airport.

A video released Monday by the Department of Disaster Prevention showed the structure's sudden fall, raising a cloud of dust, while later videos showed the devastation left in the aftermath of the incident.

Wisanu Subsompon, deputy governor of Bangkok, told a press conference Tuesday the damage may have been caused by an unbalanced crane.

"Work will be suspended until they have a safety plan," he said.

The roadwork is part of a project to build elevated highways in an attempt to ease the city's notoriously congested traffic.

Construction safety standards are lax in Thailand, where accidents are commonplace.

In 2016, at least 13 people were killed when a building under construction collapsed.

The accident had sparked protests from trade unions, who denounced the inadequacy of safety standards and the meagre wages paid to workers on construction sites.

Top News

bangkok / thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

46m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

51m | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

4h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

17h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

21h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency