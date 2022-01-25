Death toll rises to 91 from Yemen detention centre strike - Houthi minister

World+Biz

Reuters
25 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 07:53 pm

Related News

Death toll rises to 91 from Yemen detention centre strike - Houthi minister

Reuters
25 January, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 07:53 pm
View of the detention center that has recently been targeted by air strikes in Saada, Yemen, January 22, 2022. Reuters.
View of the detention center that has recently been targeted by air strikes in Saada, Yemen, January 22, 2022. Reuters.

Air strikes last week on a detention centre in Yemen killed around 90 people and wounded more than 200, the Houthi administration's health minister said on Tuesday, providing an updated toll after rescue efforts concluded.

The United Nations said on Saturday that at least 60 people were killed in the attacks. Witnesses interviewed by Reuters described blasts hitting the centre, which was reduced to rubble, images show.

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis has said the facility in Saada province was not included on a no-target list agreed with UN agencies. The coalition accused the Houthi forces of spreading unspecified misinformation about the attack.

Fighting has escalated in recent weeks, with more airstrikes on what the Saudi-led coalition says are Houthi military targets. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement has stepped up missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates and cross-border launches on neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

In Saada, a northern Houthi stronghold, survivors of the attack on the holding facility were still in hospital on Sunday.

Inmate Muhammad al-Khulaidi suffered a broken leg and burns. He said he managed to pull himself from the rubble of a cell, while some of his cellmates were killed.

"I was trying to free my leg from under the pillar and the warplane continued to bombard us," he told Reuters.

"I tried, I tried, and I removed the debris from under my leg, and I got out. I could not help my friends because my leg was broken," he said.

The United Nations has urged de-escalation in the nearly seven-year-old war in which more than 100,000 people have been killed and 4 million displaced. Millions of Yemenis are on the brink of famine.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from power in the capital, Sanaa. The group says it is fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

Middle East

Yemen airstrike / Houthi minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

10h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

3h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

7h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure