Death toll climbs to 11 after earthquake rattles Indonesia

Primary school students evacuate from the school building after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Sumatra Island, Indonesia, February 25, 2022 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Iggo El Fitra/ via REUTERS

More bodies have been retrieved from Indonesia's Sumatra island after a strong earthquake hit the island on Friday, raising the death toll to 11 while another 400 were injured and thousands displaced.

The body of the latest victim was recovered on Sunday (27 February) from the rubble of homes toppled by the magnitude-6.2 earthquake that shook West Sumatra province on Friday morning, reports the Guardian citing Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Six people died in Pasaman district and another five in neighbouring West Pasaman district, he said.

Rescuers were still searching for four villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills in Bukit Lintang village in Pasaman.

Nearly 400 people were injured by the quake, whose tremors were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore, and about 42 people were still receiving treatment, Muhari said, adding that more than 13,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters, and over 1,400 houses and buildings were damaged.