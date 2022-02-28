Death toll climbs to 11 after earthquake rattles Indonesia

World+Biz

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 09:00 am

Related News

Death toll climbs to 11 after earthquake rattles Indonesia

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck inland near the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 09:00 am
Primary school students evacuate from the school building after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Sumatra Island, Indonesia, February 25, 2022 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Iggo El Fitra/ via REUTERS
Primary school students evacuate from the school building after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Sumatra Island, Indonesia, February 25, 2022 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Iggo El Fitra/ via REUTERS

More bodies have been retrieved from Indonesia's Sumatra island after a strong earthquake hit the island on Friday, raising the death toll to 11 while another 400 were injured and thousands displaced.

The body of the latest victim was recovered on Sunday (27 February) from the rubble of homes toppled by the magnitude-6.2 earthquake that shook West Sumatra province on Friday morning, reports the Guardian citing Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Six people died in Pasaman district and another five in neighbouring West Pasaman district, he said.

6.2-magnitude hits Indonesia's Sumatra island

Rescuers were still searching for four villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills in Bukit Lintang village in Pasaman.

Nearly 400 people were injured by the quake, whose tremors were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore, and about 42 people were still receiving treatment, Muhari said, adding that more than 13,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters, and over 1,400 houses and buildings were damaged.

 

Top News

Indonesia / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

33m | Brands
Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

22h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

14h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

14h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

17h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused