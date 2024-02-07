Death toll from Chile wildfires reaches 131, with more than 300 people still missing

AP/UNB
07 February, 2024
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 10:56 am

The fires in Valparaiso are said to be Chile's deadliest disaster since an earthquake in 2010. Officials have suggested that some could have been intentionally set

Houses burn amid the spread of wildfires in Vina del Mar, Chile February 3, 2024. REUTERS
Houses burn amid the spread of wildfires in Vina del Mar, Chile February 3, 2024. REUTERS

The death toll from wildfires that ravaged central Chile for several days increased to 131 on Tuesday, and more than 300 people were still missing as the blazes appeared to be burning themselves out.

The fires in Valparaiso are said to be Chile's deadliest disaster since an earthquake in 2010. Officials have suggested that some could have been intentionally set.

President Gabriel Boric, during a visit to the region, announced that furniture used for the 2023 Pan American Games will be donated to victims. He said the government also will forgive the water bills for 9,200 affected homes.

The fires began Friday on the mountainous eastern edge of Viña del Mar, a beach resort known for a festival that attracts the best in Latin music. Two other towns, Quilpé and Villa Alemana, also were hit hard as the fires spread quickly in dry weather and strong winds.

The Vina del Mar Festival cancelled its opening gala as a sign of mourning. Many participating singers, including Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Alborán and Maná, sent messages of solidarity and announced donations.

Chile's Forensic Medical Service has said many bodies recovered from the fires were in bad condition and difficult to identify, but forensic workers would take samples of genetic material from people reporting missing relatives.

"My parents' and my sisters' house burned, and my neighbors — the people who knew me when I was little — died," said Gabriel Leiva, 46, going through debris in Viña del Mar. He said his neighbours were a "family that is not of blood but of the heart."

The United Nations, in a statement, offered its condolences and announced assistance. Meanwhile, Boric, in a tweet, thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for "his important support" following the disaster.

Chile wildfire / Death toll

