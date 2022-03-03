'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

World+Biz

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 05:23 pm

Related News

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

Alex Konanykhin has denied making any offer to assassinate the Russian President and said that reports suggesting he placed a bounty were 'not correct'

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 05:23 pm
&#039;Dead or Alive&#039;: Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin&#039;s head

A Russian businessman is offering $1 million to any military officer who apprehends Russian President Vladimir Putin "dead or alive" for committing war crimes in his invasion of Ukraine.

Alex Konanykhin, an entrepreneur and former banker, posted the offer on social media and said that Putin must be caught for committing war crimes in his invasion of Ukraine. However, Konanykhin has since deleted the post and denied placing the bounty, reports Newsweek.

"I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws," Alex Konanykhinin said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Konanykhin claimed that Putin had violated the Russian constitution by "eliminating free elections" and "murdering his opponents."

"As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin's Orda," Konanykhin said, using the Russian word for "horde."

An earlier version of Konanykhin's post on LinkedIn included a photo of Putin with the words "Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder," according to The Jerusalem Post. The post appears to have been taken down.

Earlier in the invasion, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian military forces marked him and his family as top targets during a televised address last week.

"The enemy marked me as target number one, and my family as target number two," Zelensky said last week.

Konanykhin had started more than 100 companies by the age of 25, following the fall of communism in Russia, according to a 1996 article in The Washington Post. According to his website, Konanykhin is currently based in New York City and is the CEO of TransparentBusiness, a digital work platform.

Top News

Russian President Vladimir Putin / Putin bountry / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

8h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

11h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

2h | Videos
Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last