Davos forum to be held in person May 22-26

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
22 January, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 09:16 am

Related News

Davos forum to be held in person May 22-26

The WEF has been holding an online series of round-table events this week at which world and business leaders shared their views on the global economic outlook

BSS/AFP
22 January, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 09:16 am
Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The Davos summit will be held in person for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic, from May 22-26, the World Economic Forum announced Friday.

The annual gathering of the world's political, economic and business elite traditionally takes place in January against the idyllic snowy backdrop of the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

But the forum has not been held since January 2020, despite repeated postponements and even a proposed one-off shift to Singapore.

"After all the virtual meetings taking place in the last two years, leaders from politics, business and civil society have to convene finally in person again," WEF founder Klaus Schwab said in a statement.

"We need to establish the atmosphere of trust that is truly needed to accelerate collaborative action and to address the multiple challenges we face."

The gathering, under the theme of "Working Together, Restoring Trust", will offer leaders a chance to take stock of the state of the world and shape policies for the crucial period ahead, the WEF said.

"Topics on the agenda will include the pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing the technologies of the fourth Industrial Revolution," it said.

The WEF has been holding an online series of round-table events this week at which world and business leaders shared their views on the global economic outlook.

The Geneva-based organisation said it would be in close communication with the Swiss government on the Covid-19 situation in the wealthy Alpine nation.

"The meeting will take place as long as all necessary conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of its participants and the host community," it said.

Switzerland, population 8.6 million, is battling a fifth wave of the pandemic, registering nearly 38,000 new cases on Wednesday -- a rate higher than in the surrounding European Union.

The January 2020 edition of the WEF summit, hosted just as the world was beginning to become aware of the new coronavirus spreading in China, drew more than 50 heads of state and government to the village of Davos.

US president Donald Trump and Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg were among its top speakers.

Top News

Davos summit / May

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

19h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

21h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

14h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

14h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre