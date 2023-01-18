Davos 2023: Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security, says Saudi envoy

World+Biz

Reuters
18 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

Davos 2023: Saudi-US partnership is crucial for global security, says Saudi envoy

Reuters
18 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 04:22 pm
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia&#039;s Ambassador to United States, Princess Reema bin Bandar bint Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, speaks at the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/ Ahmed Yosri
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to United States, Princess Reema bin Bandar bint Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, speaks at the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/ Ahmed Yosri

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was "beyond critically necessary" for global stability.

The traditional alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States has frayed under President Joe Biden's administration over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, the Yemen war involving a Saudi-led coalition and more recently the Ukraine war and OPEC+ oil policy.

"Yes there was a moment of conflict and disagreement, but that doesn't take away from the fact that we are both strategic allies and we are friends, and this relationship is critical for the world," envoy Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud said at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been defiant in the face of US ire over energy policy - which Saudi officials say has been vindicated by oil price stability - and pressure to help isolate Russia.

Washington has also voiced concern about Gulf Arab states' growing ties with major trade partner China.

Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, when asked during the same panel about the visit by China's president to the kingdom in December, said both China and the United States were very important to Saudi Arabia.

He said the kingdom, the world's top oil exporter, aims to "bridge the divide" between the two rival economic giants.

While attending a Gulf Arab summit in Riyadh, President Xi Jinping called for oil trade in yuan as Beijing seeks to establish its currency internationally and weaken the US dollar's grip on world trade.

On Tuesday, Jadaan told Bloomberg TV that Saudi Arabia was not ruling out any discussions on how it settles its trade, whether in dollars, euros or the Saudi riyal, if that would help improve global trade.

The Saudi envoy to Washington stressed during the panel the importance of the US-Saudi relationship that has weathered 80 years and said that the two countries have "stood by each other where it counts and where it matters".

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here.

 

Middle East / USA

Davos 2023 / Saudi-US / global security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

26m | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

2h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

7h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC