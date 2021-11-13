Daughter of Philippine President Duterte files candidacy for VP

13 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
A spokesperson for the 43-year-old Duterte-Carpio confirmed the filing and said she would be releasing a statement shortly

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte arrives with daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2019. Photo :Reuters

The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte filed her candidacy for the vice presidency, the poll body said on Saturday, ending months of speculation about her 2022 election plans.

The Commission on Election (COMELEC) said on its Facebook page the vice presidential candidate of the Lakas-CMD party withdrew her certificate of candidacy and substituting her was Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The substitution papers was filed by a representative, the COMELEC said.

A spokesperson for the 43-year-old Duterte-Carpio confirmed the filing and said she would be releasing a statement shortly.

Duterte-Carpio's decision to seek the country's No. 2 job came as a surprise as she has led opinion polls throughout this year as the preferred presidential candidate.

"It was a surprise," Antonio La Vina, professor of law and politics at the Ateneo de Manila University told Reuters. "Next surprise is VP for whom."

Duterte-Carpio's 76-year-old father is barred by the Constitution from seeking a second six-year term. He said last month he was retiring from politics.

The Southeast Asian nation of 110 million people holds elections in May 2022 for positions from president down to governors, mayors and local officials.

