Daughter of ex-PM Thaksin says 'up to him' on royal pardon request
The daughter of Thailand's jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday said she had yet to see any document requesting a royal pardon for her father, adding such a process takes time and was "up to him".
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a senior member of the Pheu Thai Party leading the incoming government, did not explicitly confirm a request would be made for clemency for her father, who returned from self-exile last week and is serving eight years for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.
Thaksin is currently hospitalised and Paetongtarn told reporters she was concerned about his heart.