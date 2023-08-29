Daughter of ex-PM Thaksin says 'up to him' on royal pardon request

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, gestures while flanked by his son Panthongtae Shinawatra and daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

The daughter of Thailand's jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday said she had yet to see any document requesting a royal pardon for her father, adding such a process takes time and was "up to him".

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a senior member of the Pheu Thai Party leading the incoming government, did not explicitly confirm a request would be made for clemency for her father, who returned from self-exile last week and is serving eight years for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

Thaksin is currently hospitalised and Paetongtarn told reporters she was concerned about his heart.