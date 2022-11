Dates and duration of Xi-Biden calls since 2021

A screen displays images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, while broadcasting news about their recent call at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday in person for the first time since Biden took office in 2021, on the sidelines of the annual Group of 20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Their previous five exchanges were conducted either by phone or video conference:

2022:

July 28 - by phone - about 2 hours 20 minutes (night in Beijing)

March 18 - by video call - about 2 hours (night in Beijing)

2021:

Nov. 16 - by video call - about 3 hours 30 minutes (around midday in Beijing)

Sept. 9 - by phone - about 1 hour 30 minutes (Sept. 10 morning in Beijing)

Feb. 10 - by phone - two hours (Feb. 11 morning in Beijing)