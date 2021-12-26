Dam collapses in northeastern Brazil after torrential rain

Reuters
26 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 07:03 pm

Dam collapses in northeastern Brazil after torrential rain

Dam collapses in northeastern Brazil after torrential rain

 A dam collapsed in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia after days of heavy rains, swamping already swollen local rivers and threatening flash floods, regional authorities said late on Saturday.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries or major damage, though details of the incident remained limited.

"A dam with a large volume of water has collapsed and a strong flash flood will impact the municipality of Itambe...," the Itambe town hall posted on its official Instagram account.

"All residents should evacuate the margins of the River Verruga urgently," it added.

Itambe is an agricultural region in southern Bahia located about 200 km (125 miles) inland from the coastal city of Ilheus.

