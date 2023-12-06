Cyclone Michaung leaves 17 dead in India

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 10:48 am

Cyclone Michaung leaves 17 dead in India

Michaung, which dumped 60 cm of rainfall in 48 hours on Tamil Nadu’s capital, made landfall near Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon and walloped Rayalaseema and the coastal Andhra Pradesh region

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 10:48 am
People move in a boat past partially submerged vehicles in a residential area following heavy rains ahead of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, India. REUTERS
People move in a boat past partially submerged vehicles in a residential area following heavy rains ahead of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, India. REUTERS

Cyclone-struck Chennai struggled to get back on its feet on Tuesday as several colonies remained marooned hampering rescue efforts while the death toll rose to 17, reports The Deccan Herald.

Michaung, which dumped 60 cm of rainfall in 48 hours on Tamil Nadu's capital, made landfall near Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon and walloped Rayalaseema and the coastal Andhra Pradesh region with driving rain that inundated hundreds of acres of agricultural lands and low-lying areas, the Indian media said.

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in Nellore, Tirupati, Prakasam and Bapatla districts, which recorded more than 25 cm of rainfall since Monday night.

Quoting the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, The Deccan Herlad said Michaung weakened into a cyclone at around 2.30 pm, but still packed winds of around 90 to 100 kmph.

In Chennai, lakhs of people, especially in the suburbs, were stuck indoors for the third consecutive day, either waiting to be rescued or badly in need of food packets and water.

Most of the deaths reported in Chennai were due to electrocution or wall collapse.

People were standing in long queues at supermarkets and at departmental stores to buy essentials, with several people travelling many kilometers to buy milk, which couldn't reach many localities due to rains, the media added.

