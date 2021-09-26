Cyclone Gulab landfall begins in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
Cyclone "Gulab", named by Pakistan, is the second to hit Odisha in four months after Cyclone Yaas wreaked havoc in May
Cyclone Gulab has made landfall in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the weather office tweeted this evening.
The cyclone will cross the coasts between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been put on red alert, reports the NDTV.
"The cloud bands have touched coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha.
System will cross coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, about 25 km to north of Kalingapatnam, during the next three hours," the IMD tweeted.
Cyclone Gulab Lying Close to Coast: IMD
The Met department said the cyclonic storm Gulab was lying close to the coast and crossing the North Andhra Pradesh coast.
The landfall process will continue for the next two hours.
South Central Railway diverts 8 trains
The South Central Railway informed in a release that eight trains on Vijayawada-Howrah route were diverted via Kharagpur, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur and Balharshah.
Two other trains that were supposed to begin journey on Sunday, have been rescheduled for Monday.
Two Andhra Pradesh fishermen killed in Gulab storm, one missing
Two fishermen from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh lost their lives in the cyclonic storm Gulab in Bay of Bengal on Sunday evening while another still remained missing.
16,000 People Evacuated from Odisha’s Ganjam
As many as 16,000 village residents have been evacuated from Odisha's Ganjam district due to Cyclone Gulab, Odisha special relief commissioner PK Jena was quoted as saying by ANI.