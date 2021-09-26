Cyclone Gulab landfall begins in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Cyclone Gulab has made landfall in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the weather office tweeted this evening.

The cyclone will cross the coasts between Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

THE CLOUD BANDS ARE ENTERING THE COASTAL REGIONS AND THUS THE LANDFALL PROCESS, WHICH COMMENCED AT AROUND 1800 HRS IST, CONTINUES AND WILL CONTINUE FOR NEXT 2-3 HOURS OVER NORTH COASTAL ANDHRA PRADESH AND ADJOINING SOUTH COASTAL ODISHA. . September 26, 2021

The coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been put on red alert, reports the NDTV.

#WATCH | Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh witnessed strong winds and heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Gulab (Earlier visuals)



As per IMD, the landfall process has commenced in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

"The cloud bands have touched coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha.

System will cross coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, about 25 km to north of Kalingapatnam, during the next three hours," the IMD tweeted.