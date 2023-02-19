Cyclone death toll in New Zealand rises to 11 as recovery continues

World+Biz

Reuters
19 February, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:04 am

Related News

Cyclone death toll in New Zealand rises to 11 as recovery continues

Reuters
19 February, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:04 am
A view shows high tides rising due to Cyclone Gabrielle in Arkles Bay, Auckland, New Zealand February 13, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. John Longson/Twitter @JohnLongson/via REUTERS.
A view shows high tides rising due to Cyclone Gabrielle in Arkles Bay, Auckland, New Zealand February 13, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. John Longson/Twitter @JohnLongson/via REUTERS.

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand climbed to 11 on Sunday as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country's North Island.

The cyclone hit the North Island's uppermost region on 12 Feb and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread devastation. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

On Sunday, police said two more people had died in the hard-hit Hawke's Bay area in circumstances related to the cyclone, raising the death toll to 11.

Some 5,608 people remained uncontactable across the country, while 1,196 had registered they were safe, police said.

Authorities have previously said they have grave fears for a small number, around 10, of those still missing.

Recovery efforts continued, with teams from Auckland Council carrying out rapid building assessments on damaged homes in the coastal areas of Muriwai and Piha, about 60 km (40 miles) west of the nation's largest city Auckland.

Emergency authorities and military on Saturday dropped critical supplies via helicopter to communities stranded since the cyclone, which washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes.

Around 62,000 households were without power nationwide on Saturday. Of those, almost 40,000 were in Hawke's Bay, out of a population of about 170,000.

Prime Minister Hipkins has said the crisis response is "still underway" and that people across the North Island are "working around the clock."

Police have sent an extra 100 officers to Hawke's Bay and nearby Tairawhiti, including to isolated areas, and the New Zealand Herald reported roadblocks around a rural Hawke's Bay village to deter looters.

"Targeting people in a crisis is abhorrent and we're not tolerating it," police Superintendent Jeanette Park said.

New Zealand / Cyclone Gabrielle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

2h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

47m | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

7m | TBS World
Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

18h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

1d | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike