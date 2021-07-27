Cuban Embassy in Paris says it was attacked with petrol bombs

27 July, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 05:05 pm

Cuban Embassy in Paris says it was attacked with petrol bombs

The embassy published photos on its official Twitter account of damage to the building and condemned the attack. It did not say who it thought was responsible

Workers fix the damage at the Cuban embassy following an overnight petrol bomb attack on its building, in Paris, France July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Workers fix the damage at the Cuban embassy following an overnight petrol bomb attack on its building, in Paris, France July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Cuban Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that its building had been attacked with petrol bombs, causing serious damage but no injuries to diplomatic staff.

The embassy published photos on its official Twitter account of damage to the building and condemned the attack. It did not say who it thought was responsible.

"Those directly responsible for these acts are those who incite violence and hatred against our country," the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

A police source said an investigation was under way, adding that the motives behind the incident were not known.

The source also confirmed that no one has been injured.

Cuba has been rocked by protests against a deep economic crisis, the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and curbs on civil liberties, prompting the Communist-run country to restrict access to social media and messaging platforms.

The foreign ministers of the United States and 20 other countries on Monday condemned mass arrests in Cuba and called for full restoration of Internet access.

